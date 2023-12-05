Gov Sani Demands Investigation After Army ‘Mistakenly’ Bombed Kaduna Community

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has appealed to residents to keep calm over a military air operation that killed people during a Maulud Nabiy celebration at Tudun Biriin Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Sani, in a statement on Monday, also ordered investigation into what transpired.

Advertisement

“I appeal to the affected community, and all citizens to keep calm and continue to support the security forces and the state government in our battle against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in Kaduna State.

“I have ordered immediate investigation into the tragic incident,” Sani stated.

The Nigerian Army had claimed responsibility for the incident explaining that operatives were on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently struck members of the community.

Sani stated that he received with shock the news of the tragic incident even as search and rescue operations in the area are ongoing.

Advertisement

“The State Government has dispatched top government officials to the area to assess the situation, reach out to the families of the victims and advice the government on the immediate actions/measures to be taken to lessen the pains of the families of the victims,” Sani added.

The governor said his government remains determined to prevent a repeat of the tragedy while reassuring Kaduna residents that their protection would be prioritized in the sustained fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

The statement reads further,”I have also directed the immediate evacuation of the injured to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for emergency medical attention. The Government will be responsible for their treatment and related logistics.

” I am in consultation with the security forces to ensure that such mistakes are avoided in future operations.

“On behalf of the Government and People of Kaduna State, I wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones. May Allah in his mercy grant all of the victims Aljannah Firdausi, and their families the fortitude to bear these irreparable losses. Our heartfelt commiserations also go to those that sustained injuries. We wish them speedy recovery.”