Manchester City Charged By Premier League After Tottenham Draw

Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for failing to control their players in the 3-3 draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Their players surrounded the referee Simon Hooper when he awarded a free kick in the stoppage time when Grealish was through on goal.

Haaland was one of the Man City players to express his frustration after the game, and he continued on social media.

The FA said in a statement: “Manchester City have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after their players surrounded the match official during the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 3 December 2023.

“It’s alleged that, during the 94th minute of the fixture, the club failed to ensure their players do not behave in a way which is improper.”

Manchester City have until Thursday, 7 December to respond to the charge.

Tottenham’s Kulusevski scored a 90th-minute equaliser to snatch a point for the visitors.

Guardiola’s men have now failed to win in their last three Premier League matches, playing out draws against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Manchester City will have a chance to end their winless run when they take on Aston Villa at Villa park on Wednesday.