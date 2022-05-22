Gov Soludo Places N10m Bounty On Killers Of Anambra Lawmaker

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has placed a N10 million bounty on the killers of a member of the state’s House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Soludo condemned the beheading of Okoye on Saturday by yet-to-be identified gunmen who abducted him last week.

The lawmaker was kidnapped at Nnobi in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra alongside his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, while they were returning from a function.

Governor Soludo reacted to Okoye’s gruesome murder in a statement signed by his media aide, Christian Aburime.

“Soludo condoles with his kinsmen of Isuofia, noting that it is probably the same criminal gang that attacked him and killed three policemen at Isuofia two years ago that are once again on the prowl. But they can never cow down Isuofia and Anambra state.

“The governor is still in shock over the barbaric acts against his two kinsmen, vowing that the perpetrators, as well as all criminals operating in Anambra, must be decisively brought to book.

“Governor Soludo has consequently placed N10m reward for anyone or group that will avail valuable information that will lead to the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Anambra will soon be hell for these criminals.

“He wishes to reassure Ndi Anambra of the government’s resolve and renewed determination with the security agencies to go all out against the criminals and ensure they are brought to justice.

“Anambra will win against the forces of darkness. Ndi Anambra should brace up for the all-out war against the criminals,” the statement said.