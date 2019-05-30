Gov. Udom Emmanuel Re-Appoints Ekuwem SSG

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has re-appointed Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

Ekerete Udoh, Chief Press Secretary to the governor in a statement noted that Ekuwem’s reappointment was in line with the governor’s determination to keep the engine of governance running seamlessly.

Udoh further noted that the SSG would be sworn in today, May 30, 2019 at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Uyo by 5pm.

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem first appointed in January 2018 by Gov. Emmanuel is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Physics, Master’s Degree in Physics, Master’s Degree in Electronic & Electrical Engineering (Microcomputer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering).

Dr. Ekuwem hails from Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom and is married with four children.