Sponsored

Gov. Udom Emmanuel Re-Appoints Ekuwem SSG

Nigeria
By Richard Anyebe
Udom-Emmanuel
Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom Gov

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has re-appointed Emmanuel Ekuwem as the Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

Ekerete Udoh, Chief Press Secretary to the governor in a statement noted that Ekuwem’s reappointment was in line with the governor’s determination to keep the engine of governance running seamlessly.

RELATED

Blame States For Poor Quality Of Teaching Hospitals –…

CBN MPC Retains Interest Rate At 13.5%

Udoh further noted that the SSG would be sworn in today, May 30, 2019 at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Uyo by 5pm.

Advertisement

Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem first appointed in January 2018 by Gov. Emmanuel is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Physics, Master’s Degree in Physics, Master’s Degree in Electronic & Electrical Engineering (Microcomputer-based Instrumentation and Control Engineering).

Dr. Ekuwem hails from Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom and is married with four children.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Blame States For Poor Quality Of Teaching Hospitals – Minister

Fraud: Money Doubler Gets One Year Jail Term

EFCC Files Charges Against Akwa Ibom Governor, NBA President

See Top 10 Questions Nigerians Asked Google In 2018

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!