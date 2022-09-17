Gov Umahi Not Behind Truncating Labour Party’s Rally In Abakaliki – Aide

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the dispersing of the solidarity rally in support of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Saturday, an aide to Gov David Umahi said the action was not ordered by the state government.

The aide, who told THE WHISTLER to speak with the information commissioner on the matter, however, said, “I can confirm to you that the state government has no hand in it. Ask the organisers if they got clearance from the police. I am not authorized to speak on this matter, but I am sure of what I’m telling you.

“The allegations should clarify if those dispersed were violating the peace in the state. Again, the Nigeria Police is a federal agency, so you can direct your search to the Force PRO.”

Our correspondent reports that security operatives used teargas to disperse some faithful of Mr Peter Obi in Abakaliki when they assembled to embark on a one-milion-man-match in support of Obi’s presidential bid in 2023.

The supporters had gathered at the Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, for the march when the operatives stormed the area and dispersed them with teargas.

One of them said, “It’s unfortunate. I’m not surprised because our governor is APC. He recently said he would support Obi if APC fails. Is this how he will go about it? Ndigbo always have problems when it comes to collective decisions.

“Even if he doesn’t like it, he would have allowed residents to express their fundamental human rights.”

Mr Chris Anyanwu, the state police public relations officer, has not responded to inquiries about the incident.

The incident caused commotion and vehicular traffic in the area.