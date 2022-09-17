Gov Umahi Not Behind Truncating Labour Party’s Rally In Abakaliki – Aide

Following the dispersing of the solidarity rally in support of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Saturday, an aide to Gov David Umahi said the action was not ordered by the state government.
The aide, who told THE WHISTLER to speak with the information commissioner on the matter, however, said, “I can confirm to you that the state government has no hand in it. Ask the organisers if they got clearance from the police. I am not authorized to speak on this matter, but I am sure of what I’m telling you.
“The allegations should clarify if those dispersed were violating the peace in the state. Again, the Nigeria Police is a federal agency, so you can direct your search to the Force PRO.”
Our correspondent reports that security operatives used teargas to disperse some faithful of Mr Peter Obi in Abakaliki when they assembled to embark on a one-milion-man-match in support of Obi’s presidential bid in 2023.
The supporters had gathered at the Pastoral Centre, Abakaliki, for the march when the operatives stormed the area and dispersed them with teargas.
One of them said, “It’s unfortunate. I’m not surprised because our governor is APC. He recently said he would support Obi if APC fails. Is this how he will go about it? Ndigbo always have problems when it comes to collective decisions.
“Even if he doesn’t like it, he would have allowed residents to express their fundamental human rights.”
Mr Chris Anyanwu, the state police public relations officer, has not responded to inquiries about the incident.
The incident caused commotion and vehicular traffic in the area.
Where is the million-man march? You would have thought and expected the gathering of even a hundred could defy and or stand up to the police anywhere.
WHILE THE POLICE MUST PERFORM ITS PRIMARY FUNCTION OF PROTECTION AND SAFETY OF THE CITIZENZ BY MAINTAINING LAW AND ORDER.
I would have preferred they allow the EMPTY BOAST mentality of the LP political minions to once again enable the whole world to witness the ineffectual unrealistic much touted 1-million-man march that never was in all the places they have attempted to stage the showboat and gallery display of shame that never even gathered 200 people let alone 500 to even imagine the million they do not know and cannot attain.
DO THE obirodents KNOWS WHAT A MILLION LOOKS LIKE ON PAPER TO EVEN IMAGINE WHAT A MILLIN CROWD WOULD BE?
Governor El-Rufai was proven right in Kaduna when he said the nauseating menace of the obirodents would not garner and or gather 200 people for its rally in the state. The LP gathering never did. Not able to attract a 100 even, predictably.
PEOPLE SHOULD ALLOW THESE BUNCH OF UNRULY INEFFECTIVE LOUDEST EMPTY BARRELS IN THE CURRENT POLITICAL DISPENSATION IN NIGERIA TO CONTINUE TO REVEAL ITS PENCHANTS FOR USELESS MEANINGLESS BRAGS WITH BOASTS.
The police should allow them to give us the entertainment of a market dance. We can take that, the banditry of HUGE NOISE MAKERS
IT COULD BEST BE DESCRIBED AS THE TINY RANT OF INCONSEQUENTIAL PEASNATS.