Adidi Concludes Bwari Ward Tour, Decries Residents’ Hardship

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Aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi, has concluded her extensive ward-to-ward tour across Bwari Area Council, lamenting the growing hardship faced by residents in many communities.

Adidi, who visited ten wards in a single day as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots engagement ahead of the elections, said the tour exposed the difficult realities confronting many residents, including economic challenges and inadequate support systems.

The final phase of the tour covered Ushafa, Bwari Central, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Byazhin and her home ward, Dutse Alhaji, where she was received by party faithful, women groups, youths and community leaders.

Speaking during the engagements, the APC aspirant said the exercise was beyond political mobilisation, stressing that it provided an opportunity to directly interact with residents and understand their pressing concerns.

“This tour has allowed me to truly listen to the people and understand their realities firsthand. Leadership must begin with listening and, where possible, taking immediate action,” she said.

As part of immediate interventions announced during the visits, Adidi disclosed that she had paid for the repair and repainting of the APC office roof in Shere Ward following complaints raised by party members during Thursday’s engagements.

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In Kuduru Ward, she also paid one year’s rent for the APC ward office, a move party stakeholders described as unprecedented and timely.

The aspirant further responded to an appeal by youths in the Igu community by donating footballs to support a local football tournament aimed at promoting youth participation and community engagement through sports.

Residents and party stakeholders across the wards commended Adidi’s grassroots approach, describing her as accessible and responsive to the needs of ordinary people.

Many supporters noted that her willingness to visit communities directly and respond swiftly to concerns raised during the tour had further strengthened confidence in her leadership capacity and aspiration.

The successful conclusion of the Bwari ward tour marks another milestone in Adidi’s grassroots mobilisation drive across the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency.