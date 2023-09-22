Strong Corporate Governance Structure Won’t Allow Kyari Conduct Secret Recruitment At NNPC Limited

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited under the leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mele Kyari is not conducting any secret recruitment at the national oil company contrary to claims in some quarters, THE WHISTLER can authoritatively report.

There had been media reports (NOT THE WHISTLER) that Kyari is purportedly carrying out a secret recruitment where people are being employed without the approval of the NNPC Limited board.

The report further claimed that about 35 people that were allegedly recruited secretly into the NNPC Limited are either undergoing medical examinations or writing entrance exams.

But checks by THE WHISTLER showed that there is no such recruitment exercise going on at the National Oil Company.

A source told this Newspaper that following its transition into a limited company that is regulated by the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the NNPC Limited now has a standard recruitment structure that cannot be compromised by any official.

According to the source, the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act which transitioned the NNPC Limited into a CAMA company has enabled the National Oil Company to have a very strong governance structure that cannot be manipulated.

The structure, the source stated, allows for the best governance procedures when it comes to recruitment of staff members for the NNPC Limited.

“That report is fake. You cannot just wake up and start hiring people secretly at NNPC Limited. There is a structure that allows the NNPC Limited to have the best governance procedure for it’s recruitment.

“The NNPC Limited has a standard recruitment structure that cannot be bent, it’s a strong governance structure that no official can just manipulate.”

The source who said there had been series of campaign of calumny against the NNPC management led by Kyari, pointed out that the secret recruitment allegation is also one of such campaign.

The source added, “Remember that few days ago, some people were asked to proceed on retirement and you don’t expect some of them who still have about 15 months to retire to be happy for being asked to leave the system.

“So, it It is possible that this secret recruitment claims could be coming from disgruntled people who are not happy with the retirement and restructuring that is going on in the company.

“But let me say that the management is well aware of the coordinated campaign of calumny against the leadership of the company and the management is not deterred about this as it is focused on its four P mandate of production, production, production and production in line with the directive given by the president.”