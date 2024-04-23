HARDSHIP: Sanwo-Olu To Unveil Eko Cares On Wednesday

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Amid the current economic challenges, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will on Wednesday (tomorrow) flag off the various interventions deployed to lessen the burden of Lagosians.

The interventions which cut across transportation, education, health and agriculture, are coming under the umbrella of Eko Cares

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

“The fuel subsidy removal sparked a rise in cost of living. Mr. Sanwo-Olu announced a 50 percent cut in fares on all government transport platforms on February 8, 2023.

“After a review of the situation, the fare slash was reduced to 25 percent. For six weeks, the Ounje Eko Sunday market that signalled the reduction of food by 25 percent has been running. Civil servants from levels one to 14 were asked to work thrice a week. A N35,000 wage award was also given to all civil servants. About 15,000 women from all the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas got N50,000 each to support their businesses. Besides, Mr. Sanwo-Olu announced free delivery for expectant women in all government hospitals, among other initiatives.

“To drive the initiatives, the Governor set up a non-partisan Special Dispensation Advisory Council of eminent Nigerians, including rights activists, religious leaders, a youth representative, and opposition party chieftains. It is chaired by Mr. Governor; Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat is alternate Chairman,” Omotoso said.

According to him, details of other interventions would be unveiled on Wednesday at a ceremony, which would take place at the Governor’s Office in Alausa, Ikeja.