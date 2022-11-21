Heavy Security As Ekiti Assembly Elects Female Speaker

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Speaker of Ekiti Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, was on Monday impeached and suspended from the assembly indefinitely.

This is just as six other lawmakers who are on the side of the impeached speaker were also suspended.

The lawmakers suspended are; Tajudeen Akingbolu, Goke Olajide, Yemisi Ayokunle, Adeyemi Raphael Ajibade, Kemi Balogun, and Tope Ogunleye.

A source among the lawmakers who confided in THE WHISTLER confirmed that a new speaker had emerged.

The name of the new speaker, a female lawmaker, was given as Mrs. Olubunmi Adelugba.

Meanwhile, one of the suspended lawmakers, Goke Olajide, when contacted promised to speak later on the position of the lawmakers.

