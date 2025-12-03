‘Help Me’- 2face Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Controversy.

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has spoken for the first time since the controversy involving him, his wife, and Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru began dominating social media conversations.

The singer broke his silence on Wednesday through a brief message shared on his Instagram Story, where he simply wrote, “Help me.”

His post came just hours after his brother, Hyacinth Idibia, publicly expressed concern about the singer’s emotional state. Hyacinth shared a message on Instagram, accompanied by lyrics from one of 2face’s inspirational songs.

Hyacinth wrote, “You’ve always been ahead, always been brilliant. Lyrics meant to inspire, but somehow it’s unfolding in real time… Painful reality. Allow us to save you. You’ve been suffering for too long. God knows.”

The family’s public expressions of worry follow weeks of ongoing drama involving 2face and Osawaru, which has drawn widespread attention across social media platforms.

Advertisement

Reports indicate that the tension initially escalated in the United Kingdom, where the couple allegedly had a heated confrontation that attracted police intervention and resulted in the singer’s brief arrest.

The issue resurfaced during an Instagram Live session hosted by broadcaster Daddy Freeze, where 2face and Osawaru were seen arguing in real time, further intensifying public interest.

She also said on the Instagram live “ let them see us together” where 2face refused and it led to another argument.

These incidents have fuelled mounting speculation about possible troubles in the couple’s marriage, with many fans expressing deep concern for the singer’s mental and emotional well-being.

Despite the growing attention, neither 2face nor Natasha Osawaru has released a detailed statement clarifying the root of the conflict.