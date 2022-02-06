‘He’s Back!’ Jubrin Declares As Tinubu Returns From Medical Trip

The Director General of the Tinubu Support Group, Mr Abdulmumin Jibrin, announced the arrival of the

All Progressives Congress National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu, from medical trip to London on Sunday evening in an ecstatic fashion.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria after about 10 days in London where he was speculated to have gone for medical attention.

It was gathered that the former Lagos State governor landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Sunday evening, and was received by some leaders of his 2023 campaign team.

An obviously happy Jubrin told some crowd of followers that “the leader is back! He’s back!”

Tinubu’s spokesman, Mr Tunde Rahman, also confirmed his return saying, “He arrived at the Lagos airport just now.”

Tinubu had in January declared his intention to contest the office of president and thereafter said he will continue his consultation.

Since his travel, there has been a lull in his campaign with supporters fearing his persistent failing health could be used against him if he were to emerge the presidential flag bearer of the party.

However, Rahman declared that he (Tinubu) was strong, saying all fears of his failing health should be disregarded.

THE WHISTLER had in a recent report quoted authoritative sources who claimed that Tinubu developed an acute health paralysis in Minna, Niger State, when he paid a visit to former Military President, Mr Ibrahim Babangida, forcing an unscheduled medical trip abroad.

Tinubu hopes to outsmart Vice President, Mr Yemi Osinbajo, and Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, to get the APC presidential ticket.

The APC is likely to zone its ticket to the South since president Muhammadu Buhari would have completed eight years of two terms for the North in 2023.