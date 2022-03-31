Hours After Defection Kwankwaso Named NNPP National Leader

Former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso has been named the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) barely 24 hours after leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso emerged National Leader of the party after an emergency meeting of the party on Wednesday night in Abuja.

The party’s 39-man new National Executive Committee also had Mwanawasa’s loyalists clinch top positions.

Prof. Rufai Alkali, a political scientist, and former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, emerged as the party’s national chairman, while AVM Ifemeje John Chris (retd) was named Deputy National Chairman.

The National Secretary is Dipo Olayoku; National Organizing Secretary is Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi while Major Agbo was named National Publicity Secretary,

Speaking at the event, Kwankwaso said that he was impressed with the support by his loyalists and supporters of the party.

“What remains is for all of us to go back to the grassroots, our states and local governments to register ourselves and families and to tell all Nigerians to register with NNPP. We are all aware that the people are tired of the APC and PDP and that was why previous elections recorded low voter turnout.

“We thank God that we have a fresh air for a better new Nigeria. People are tired and want change and the NNPP is the fresh air that can do it,” Kwankwaso said.

Recall that the former Kano Governor defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday over what he described as ‘some serious and irreconcilable differences.’