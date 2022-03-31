Unknown Men Set Anambra Council Headquarters Ablaze

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh
Anambra map

The headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area in Anambra State was early Thursday morning set ablaze by yet-to-be identified men.

Although the details of the incident are still sketchy, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, told newsmen that ‘it is a suspected case of arson’.

According to him, “The information is still sketchy, but the command has since deployed operatives in the area and fire service has also been contacted.”

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

FULL LIST: Soludo Appoints 34-Year-Olds To Head Key Ministries As 20 Anambra Commissioner-Nominees Unveiled

The incident is the first major criminal act since Prof Charles Soludo assumed office.

He had pledged to restore peace in the state on assumption of office.

His efforts to compel workers in the state to call off routine Monday sit-at-home orders by the Indigenous People of Biafra were rebuffed as state workers observed the order last Monday.

You might also like

Address Insecurity Before Forcing Workers To Resume On Mondays, Anambra Residents…

Anambra Monarchs, Town Unions Endorse Peter Obi For 2023 Presidency

EFCC Releases Obiano After Spending 7 Days In Detention, Seizes Passport

Ex-Anambra Gov Obiano Under Investigation For N42 Billion Fraud – EFCC

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.