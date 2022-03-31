Unknown Men Set Anambra Council Headquarters Ablaze

The headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area in Anambra State was early Thursday morning set ablaze by yet-to-be identified men.

Although the details of the incident are still sketchy, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, told newsmen that ‘it is a suspected case of arson’.

According to him, “The information is still sketchy, but the command has since deployed operatives in the area and fire service has also been contacted.”

The incident is the first major criminal act since Prof Charles Soludo assumed office.

He had pledged to restore peace in the state on assumption of office.

His efforts to compel workers in the state to call off routine Monday sit-at-home orders by the Indigenous People of Biafra were rebuffed as state workers observed the order last Monday.