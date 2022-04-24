How Alaafin Was Buried At Royal Mausoleum On Saturday Night

Although Islamic prayers were offered on the remains of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, around noon, the monarch was not buried until around 10:30pm on Saturday.

Oba Adeyemi died on Friday around 6:30pm at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti at the age of 83 after reigning for 52 years on the throne.

He was reportedly brought back to the palace in Oyo around 1am on Saturday and rites of passage for the monarch started immediately.

Being a Muslim, Islamic clerics were informed and they came and prayed on the body of the monarch.

The Chief Imam of Oyo town, Alhaji Moshood Ajokideru, on Saturday afternoon led other Muslims to pray on the remains of Oba Adeyemi..

The body which was brought out from Oba Adeyemi Hall, one of the buildings in the palace where the body was kept was returned inside the hall after the Muslim prayers.

Sources present at the burial told our correspondent that the body was taken to the Royal Mausoleum at Bara, Oyo where it was buried

The sources said they left the palace around 9:30 and at around 10:pm.the final rites started at the burial place.

One of the sources said, ” We took Baba to Bara last night where he was buried where his forebears were also.buried.”

The sources said the roads were deserted when the body was taken from where it was kept and was taken to Baara.

Another source said, “He was buried at Bara in Oyo. The rites were completed there and Iku Baba Yeye was laid to rest there last night.”

Dressed in white attires, the traditional worshipers who were all males filed out before the body on the way to the burial place.

The Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, had earlier said Oba Adeyemi would be buried around 9pm.

He explained that Islamic rites would be performed earlier and the burial proper would hold at night.

