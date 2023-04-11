How APC Planted Moles To Cause Crisis In Labour Party – Youth Leader

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The acting youth leader of the Labour Party, Kenedy Ahanotu has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planting saboteurs to cause crisis in the party.

Ahanotu in a statement published on the party’s website on Tuesday said former publicity secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, as well as southwest party chieftains, Akingbade Oyelekan and Lamidi Apapa were all agents of the ruling party.

According to statement, Arabambi became aggrieved after his rejection as the head of media and publicity of the Presidential Campaign Council.

The party accused the former publicity secretary of working with the APC campaign council during the electioneering season adding that he was also responsible for the attack on the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “to some people, campaign time is a time to make money and milk candidates of their resources. This might be the practice in the other parties but this is a Labour Party, populated by Obidient fateful; a party without structure, bereft of billionaire sponsors, no government patronage, in fact, it is known as a party that doesn’t and will not give ‘Shishi’.

“For Abayomi Arabambi, money is the game and he was determined to sell his soul to achieve that dangerous appetite to enrich himself by whatever means. The only means is to initiate and sustain the crisis in the party by turning himself into a hireling and making himself available at a price to be purchased by desperate politicians.

“The pictures of Arabambi where he led a group of discredited and renegade members of the labour party in Ogun state to repeatedly visit and endorse Governor Dapo Abiodun who is of APC in a contest where the party was also contesting have been trending in the social media. He worked with the APC governor all through the campaign and has been promised position in the new cabinet even after he had purportedly been handsomely rewarded in cash.

“Now with the development after the presidential election, where our candidate is believed to have clearly won election but was robbed of victory, the APC leaders have reportedly reached out to him with mouth watering offers to sustain the bickering and ensure that court cases filed by our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi suffer damages owing to this imaginary faction he’s bent on creating.

The statement added that Arabambi, “deceived a few members of our National Working Committee members through his partner Akingbade, aided with thugs and protected by the men of Police Force to break into our party offices, chased away our staff, held an illegal meeting without notice on the NWC platform, even without forming quorum and attempted to wrestle power.”

It reaffirmed Julius Abure as the party’s authentic national chairman who has “taken the labour party to an enviable heights, and as a political party, we cherish his leadership. Whatever he does has always been for the larger interest of the party, but those pointing fingers at him are only doing so based on personal grounds.”