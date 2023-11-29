How Armed Men Disguised As EFCC Personnel Killed Police Officer In Delta

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunday Okoebor attached to the Delta State Command X-Squad has been killed by armed men who disguised as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The armed men invaded the residence of the officer on Thursday afternoon and shot him after identifying the deceased as a police officer.

The State police command in a press release noted, “he was shot in the head”, and subsequently launched a manhunt in search of the culprits.

“At about 0630 hours of same date, the reinforcement comprising of the Command’s Joint Security Outfit A.K.A Operation Delta Hawk arrested eight suspects who have confessed to the act and murder of the late police officer.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass on behalf of the command commiserate with the family of the late officer and assures them of justice,” the police said.

There has been an upsurge of attacks on security operatives in recent times with police operatives as the major victims.

In Imo state, armed men had ambushed a patrol vehicle of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of police of the command, killing both in the process.

Between January and September alone, no fewer than 126 police operatives have been killed, according to data by SB Morgen, a security and risk assessment organisation, analysed by THE WHISTLER.

Within the period under review, no fewer than 307 security operatives have also been killed.

A breakdown includes Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) – 13, Department of State Services (DSS) – 18, Nigeria Customs Service – 5, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency – 2, Nigeria Immigration Services – 2, Nigeria Police Force – 126 and Soldiers – 141.