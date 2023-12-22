How Boko Haram Attacked Police Station, Killed Officer In Borno

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Officers of the Gubio Divisional Police Station in Borno State were forced to repel an attack by Boko Haram insurgents after a large number invaded the division on Friday.

Sources with knowledge of the invasion told THE WHISTLER, that insurgents stormed the police station at about 2 am shooting sporadically.

During the encounter, a police officer, Inspector John Ndasaye was killed while the insurgents made away with a police Toyota HILUX and AK-47, it was gathered.

When contacted, the Borno State police Spokesperson, ASP Nahum Kenneth confirmed the incident, stating that the State’s Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Lawan had visited the scene to assess the situation.

“The command reiterates its commitment to safety to the general public, and it is on top gear to bring the criminals to book,” Kenneth said.

THE WHISTLER gathered that most locations in Borno State with recorded activities of terrorism are located on the outskirts, with insurgents infiltrating the area despite the operations of state actors.

When asked about the role of the police in combating the repeated attacks, the police spokesperson said the command has approved a robust deployment of officers to partner with the military as the frontline security agency in the state, currently under a theatre of war.

In addition to deployment, it is “having the required mechanism to defend the police and its assets,” Kenneth told THE WHISTLER.

With the yuletide around the corner, the Borno Police said it has employed high visibility patrol and aggressive raids of criminal hideouts.

“We will be working on intelligence-based information. We will adopt visibility policing and community policing. We will be working with the local security network,” the police said.