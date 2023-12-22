Police Arrest Man With Fake N1000 Notes In Enugu

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Chukwuebuka Igwebuike, aged 37, has been arrested by police operatives serving at Awkunanaw Division of the Enugu State Command for allegedly being in possession of fake one thousand naira notes totalling N362,000.00.

Hé was arrested at Afor Market, Garki Awkunanaw, Enugu, after the police acted on a tip-off on December 19,2023 at about 6pm, THE WHISTLER gathered.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said preliminary investigations proved that the suspect confessed to the crime.

According to him, the suspect admitted that he used the fake one thousand Naira notes to buy items of small prices and get change for genuine smaller denominations.

Ndukwe said, “He shall be arraigned in court and prosecuted accordingly once ongoing investigations are concluded.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has urged citizens of the state and the public to be vigilant and wary of whom they receive and exchange all the denominations of Naira notes with, especially this yuletide.

He encouraged the citizenry to quickly report anyone in possession of or transacting in counterfeit notes to the nearest police station for necessary policing actions.