Why Adamawa Christian Youths Are Not Given Govt Appointments- CAN Chairman Rev Shall

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing), Adamawa State Chapter, Rev. Gabriel L. Shall, has lamented non-inclusion of Christian youths in the administration of the state due to their refusal to participate in politics.

Rev Shall who was inaugurated on Sunday as the newly elected Youth CAN Chairman, said in a telephone interview with THE WHISTLER that one of the problems he planned to tackle as chairman is the non-participation of Christian youths in the politics of the state.

He said: “They think that politics is a sin. No, politics is not a sin, but when there’s no justice in the politics, there’s no truth about it, that’s when it becomes a sin.

“Some of the teachings we have in various denominations makes us the youths to assume that politics is a dirty game whereby we cannot participate in it fully.”

He said politics “has a reward system” such that only those who participate in it fully get rewarded by the government in power, through appointments into key positions among others.

He said further that successive governments in the state carry along their ardent supporters, but lamented that Christian youths are always not carried along simply because they fail to participate in politics.

“People that commit themselves in politics and people that participate in it, each government considers such people, but after our youth fail to participate in it, do they still expect that when a new government comes in power it will still remember them?

“The government will only carry those people that were committed to their dreams, goals and vision, thereby leaving behind the Christian youths of Adamawa State,” he stated.

Rev Shall also revealed he will also help to build capacity for Christian youths to enable them go into small scale enterprises, stressing that many depend solely on government jobs.

He said, “The Christian youths depend solely on government work.

“You go to school, you graduate and think that engaging yourself in hand work like carpentry, phone repairs, mechanic work and the rest of it makes people look down on you.

“The issue is even if you’re working and there’s another thing that you’re doing to earn money daily or hourly, it may not still be enough to take care of some certain needs.”

Speaking on his agenda as chairman, he said, “I intend to carry the youths along by organising seminars and workshops to sensitise and win their minds towards politics, knowing fully well that it’s not a sin, but the way and manner we do it.

“And the issue of handwork, we intend to do capacity building whereby we’ll teach youths how to engage in so many activities that will help them eke out a living.

“We have 21 local governments in the state and each local government has youth leaders. I intend to use all the youth leaders in these 21 local governments and impact them so that they step it down to the youths at the grassroots.”