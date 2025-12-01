How Sultan’s Joke Made Kanu Laugh During My Prison Visit — Otti

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has jokingly announced that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is serving his prison term in Sokoto State has become his subject.

Abubakar who stated this on Sunday when Governor Alex Otti of Abia State paid him a courtesy visit in the palace also disclosed that he was going to turbane Kanu, an information that got the IPOB leader laughing loudly.

Governor Otti, had yesterday visited Mazi Kanu at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, Sokoto State.

Governor Otti while discussing with Mazi Kanu during the visit encouraged him to remain strong, assuring that the engagements he started over two years ago, which the IPOB leader has been aware of, have been intensified in spite of what happened.

The Governor enjoined Kanu to remain calm but strong, assuring that the issue will be resolved administratively and that he Mazi Kanu will regain his freedom.

Speaking during the visit, Kanu who was beaming with smiles and in high spirits, thanked Governor Otti for the visit, and stated that he wasn’t surprised that the Governor quickly came visiting, because he had done the same thing in the past.

He told the Governor that he is very proud of his giant strides in Abia based on the feedbacks he gets from home about the state since he assumed office, a feat he said is replicating what Late Dee Sam Mbakwe did as Governor of Old Imo State which has kept him permanently immortalised, and called on the Governor to continue to serve the people diligently.

The IPOB leader told Governor Otti that he Kanu is only interested in good governance and anything that could better the lot of the people, and prayed to God to continue to be with the Governor and his team as they serve the people of the state.

Governor Otti was accompanied on the visit by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, SAN, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, and some top Sokoto State government officials, including Commissioners and advisers.

Also present during the visit was Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu.