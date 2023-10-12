U.S. Secretary Of State Blinken Arrives Israel Amid Hamas War

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and other Israeli officials regarding the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

The US Department discloses that Blinken travelled as part of efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, “whom we believe include American citizens.”

Blinken told reporters that he was set to meet Israel officials to pass “a very simple and clear message on behalf of the president of the United States and on behalf of the American people, and that is that the United States has Israel’s back.

“We have the back of the Israeli people. We have their back today. We’ll have it tomorrow. We will have it every day,” Blinken said.

The ongoing conflict which started on Saturday has killed over 2,000 while thousands are held hostage.