How Young Players Motivate Me To Do Better – Djokovic

Tennis legend, Novak Djokovic has revealed that he is motivated to improve his game because of the hunger of the young players when they play against him.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a successful 2023 winning three out of four Grand Slams.

He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open final 6–3, 7–6, 7–6 to earn his 10th title in the Gold Coast.

He also brushed aside Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 to win the French Open final in Paris.

Djokovic won his third Grand Slam of the year at the US Open with an emphatic victory over 6–3, 7–6(7–5), 6–3 Dani Medvedev.

However, he was denied a fifth-straight Wimbledon title by 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, while Jannik Sinner defeated him to win the Davis Cup.

“The young guys who are very hungry and very inspired to play their best tennis against me is an additional motivation.

“I think they kind of awaken a beast in me,” he said.

Djokovic reserved special praises for Carlos Alcaraz, whom he defeated four times this year.

“He’s as complete of a player as I have seen in ages,” Djokovic said, adding that he used his defeat in the Wimbledon final as motivation for the U.S. hardcourt swing, where he won at Cincinnati and Flushing Meadows.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to reinvent myself and really push harder than I ever did.”

Djokovic has now won 24 Grand Slams to further cement his status as a legendary tennis star.

He will be hoping to enjoy more success in 2024, starting with the Australian Open in January.

