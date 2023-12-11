Kidnapped Nasarawa Varsity Students Regain Freedom

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Seven students of the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) in Nasarawa State, who were abducted four days ago, have been released.

Recall that the students were abducted last Wednesday night by gunmen at their off-campus accommodation in Gandu village, close to the campus.

Advertisement

After the incident, the students have come out to protest the incessant kidnap in the area, demanding for the release of their peers and for enhanced security measures in the vicinity.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the students were released on Sunday evening following collaborative efforts by the military and other security agencies.

The President of the Student Representative Council, Ibrahim Ogabo, confirmed to newsmen that the students have been released.

The group of students, consisting of three females and four males, were at the school’s clinic as of the time of filing this report.

Advertisement

According to reports, Gandu Village, a community, has been a target for criminal activities, including kidnappings and robberies, affecting both students and local residents.