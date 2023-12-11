Police Arrest Man While Attempting To Swap Bank Customer’s ATM Card In Enugu

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

One Aneke Felix Ogbonna, 26, has been arrested for allegedly engaging in swapping of Automated Teller Machine cards of unsuspecting members of the public, with a view to defrauding them.

The suspect was arrested by police operatives of the state police command serving at Uwani Police Division. He was arrested along Agbani Road, Enugu, on December 6, 2023 at about 8.30am.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, stated on Monday that, “The suspect and his accomplices, who escaped, had unsuspectingly swapped the ATM card of the bank’s customer before his arrest.

Several banks’ ATM cards bearing different names were recovered from him, while he confessed to having severally committed the fraudulent act of ATM card swapping with his criminal gang members at large.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has reiterated the commitment of the police to maintain maximum security, law, and order in the state, especially in this yuletide.