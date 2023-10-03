285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, has flagged off the verification of the National Social Register (NSR) in some communities in Lagos State.

The communities include Oko Agbon, Adogbo, Migbewhe, Makoko, Sogunro and Apollo.

The exercise, which commenced simultaneously across the country in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, will last for three weeks.

Speaking shortly after she carried out door to door verification of the register in some of the communities, the Minister said the Federal Government was ready to put money into the hands of Nigerians to assist them in their businesses, education of their children, livelihood, and job creation.

According to her, the exercise is an integrity tests, adding that Tinubu wants sincerity in who gets the conditional cash transfers.

She explained that those who were captured would be checked to know if they deserved to be on the register or not, while areas that were left out will be covered.

“Federal government is going to put money into the households (of) Nigerians to assist them in terms of their businesses, livelihood and education. This will enable the beneficiaries pay fees for their children, improve access to social services, subsidize their daily transportation cost, give them spending power to provide for basic health care needs, job creation etc.

“For us to do this, we need to verify the National Social Register. The President has approved that we go down to the grassroots and ensure that the National Social Register is a true reflection of truly poor people.

“We need to verify that people on the list live below one dollar ninety-five cents a day and are affected by multidimensional poverty and sincerely are those who need help. Those who have no business being there should be removed and those who need to be on the register should be included,” Edu said.

“We are doing both community targeting and geographical targeting, we have seen that certain areas of Oko Agbon, Adogbo, Migbewhe, Makoko, Sogunro and Apollo villages have been covered by NSR, while certain areas have not been captured, we will capture them.

“The activities we will flag off here are being carried out across the country, working with states and communities. Our State Governors, will chair the steering committee at state while the Local Government Areas, and Community Leaders will be involved to get NSR with Integrity.

“We want to ensure that those who will be getting the money are those who truly need it with zero political social or personal interference,” she further stated.

The highpoint of the visit by the Minister was the distribution of food items and expanded medical outreach to the vulnerable in Makoko community in the state.