‘We Will Miss Your Unique Ways Of Interpreting Movie Roles’—Nollywood Stars Mourn Oniga’s Death

Some Nollywood stars have taken to their social media page to mourn the demise of Rachel Oniga who died on Friday night at the age of 64.

The late Oniga who was born on May 23, 1957 in Ebute Metta, Lagos State, began her acting career in 1993 shortly after her divorce.

Veteran Nollywood Actors, Adebayo Salami, well known as ‘Oga Bello’ and Jide Kosoko, on Saturday, mourned the deceased on their Instagram pages.

Salami said that the Nollywood industry would miss Oniga’s mastery of her profession, and the unique way she interpreted her movie roles

He said, “Oniga’s death is really sad and a painful one. May her soul rest in peace and may God forgive her shortcomings.

“She was a loyal, humble and hard-working colleague, also a parent to the core. She did a lot over her children and I pray that God guide and protect them all.

“She is someone who looks out for others and ensures peaceful co-existence among artists.

“The industry will miss her unique way of interpreting her roles.”

Jide Kosoko in his tribute described late Oniga as a nice colleague whom he considered to be a friend and a sister.

He said, “Late Oniga was a nice colleague and the memory of the time spent together will never be forgotten.

“She was a friend and a sister. In fact, she was one of those ladies in the profession that interprets her roles properly. She is one of those committed to moving the industry forward. May her soul rest in peace.”

Also, Joke Silva who posted a picture of Oniga on her Instagram page said, “Incredibly committed colleague.

“You have to come correct when playing opposite Rachel Oniga, not much talk but all work.

“64 is a bit early. You have completely blindsided me, Rest in peace.”

Waka Music Pioneer, Salawa Abeni, in her tribute said, “Rest beautifully in the Lord’s bossom Rachel Oniga, a legend in its true definition. May God comfort your family”.

Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultant company, before her first movie titled ‘Onome.’

Her debut Yoruba movie was ‘Owo Blow’ which shot her into limelight.