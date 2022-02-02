‘I Am Controlled By Spirit Of God’ Says Sammie Okposo After Infidelity Scandal

Days after his infidelity scandal, Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo, has stated that he is controlled by the spirit of God and not by flesh.

Okposo made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he stated that there was no condemnation for him.

This is coming days after US-based lady who, known as African Doll, called him out for abondoning her after she was impregnated by the singer.

The singer received online backlashes from Nigerians when he publicly confessed to cheating on his wife with a woman he met in the United States.

Sharing a photo of him in a recent post, he wrote, “There is no condemnation for me. I am in Christ Jesus. I am controlled not by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in me.

“The spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead lives in me. No one can condemn me because Christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me.

“Nothing and no one can separate me from the love of God that is in Christ. I am justified by faith. I have peace with God through Jesus Christ.

“I, therefore, walk in the spirit and I will not fulfil the lust of the flesh. The grace of God that brings salvation is available, sufficient and working for me.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that the singer suspended himself from ministry after he publicly apologised to his wife and family for infidelity.

Following the heat from the public confession on the alleged infidelity, Okposo removed himself from public spaces by deactivating his social media platforms last Wednesday.

He, however, returned to Instagram on Monday and set his account to private, thereby shielding non-followers from viewing his posts.