Video Of Us Eating Feaces Was A Skit, Not For Money Rituals—Imo Comedians

The three Imo State comedians have denied eating their faeces in a trending video, saying that they were making comedy skit, and not for money ritual.

The trio whose real names are Great Egbuchulam, Solomon Mbata, and Arinze Mbah aged 21, 20, and 21 respectively, on Wednesday debunked the video reports.

They also denied having involvement with internet fraud, stating that they were misunderstood by people after an anonymous passerby recorded the video, causing it to go viral on social media.

Egbuchulam, known by his stage name as ‘Clean-Mumu’ and Mbata known as ‘Baggy_Universe’ identified themselves to be content creators and members of a Comedy crew known as ‘Funny Embassy’.

Mbah known as ‘Dat_Skirtboi’ admitted that the video was irritating, but said that it was intended to portray the ills of society and the inordinate quest of today’s youths to make quick money.

He called on youths to desist from internet fraud and money rituals but rather, to work hard and align with legitimate means of making money, adding that the consequences outweighed the possible gains.

On the other hand, Egbuchulam urged youths to acquire skills through which they could fend for themselves, adding that this would help distract them from negative thoughts.

He also called on the government to intervene and look into the concerns of youths, noting how pressure from family and friends could plunge young people into money rituals and internet fraud.

He said, “Government cannot afford to overlook the concerns of youths because the pressure is high on them, from friends and family. With government intervention, such vices will be reduced to the barest minimum.”