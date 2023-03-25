‘I Was Accused Of Planning To Overthrow The Gov’t’- Twitter Influencer Narrates Experience In Police Custody

Chude Nnamdi has shared his experience after regaining his freedom following an arrest by the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

Nnamdi was arrested on March 18 in Anambra while the state assembly election was going on in the state.

He was transferred to Abuja and subsequently detained for six days by the police based on a cybercrime petition filed against him.

Appreciating Nigerians for their efforts in his release, he shared a series of posts via his Twitter handle, saying:

“It is important to state clearly that the voices of young people cannot be silenced. We will continue to demand for a better deal in our country. We will continue to clamour for good governance and strong institutions.

“For the records, my experience from arrest to detention was unpalatable, unpleasant and unjust. I was hounded into the boot of waiting car with cuffs.

“I was accused by the security agents in Anambra of planning to stage a protest and overthrow the government.

“I was accused of calling out the police. Apparently, they didn’t understand that I was just adding my voice like every other young person out there who is desirous of a better society.

“On getting to Awkuzu Sars from my point of arrest, I was manhandled, ruffled and treated like a common criminal. Shout out to the OC Awkuzu Sars who cautioned them to stop the act. He’s a fine officer.

“The Cybercrime unit of Interpol was just too good. They represent the finest versions of the Nigerian Police. I hope other units of the Nigerian Police can emulate them. They also parade the most brilliant sets of the Nigerian police.

“Going forward, it is important to state that the Nigerian Police needs to be insulated from political interference. As critical enablers of societal progress and development, the institution needs Independence from the machinations of political actors.”

Nnamdi also extended gratitude to the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, Social Activists: Aisha Yesuf and Omoyele Sowere and others for their relentless demand for his release.

Recall that the Anambra Government distanced itself from Nnamdi’s arrest while the police remained silent on the issue until some Nigerians weighed in on the situation while the threat to protest his incarceration gained momentum.