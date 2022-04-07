I Watched As My Hubby Slumped, Died While Preaching In Church – ECWA Deacon’s Widow

Widow of Deacon Francis Ogunnusi, of Evangelical Church Winning All, Abeokuta, Abidemi on Thursday narrated how she watched helplessly as her husband slumped and died on the altar while preaching.

Ogunnusi, who is also a chief in the community had slumped and died on Sunday while preaching in the church.

The distraught widow said she was shocked to see her husband hit the ground with microphone in his hand

She added that she joined a few other pastors to pray for his restoration while he was being taken to a nearby hospital.

She described the tragic incident as an.unending season film which she said will linger in her memory for a very long time to come.

The widow said, “It is a thing of shock, it is an unending film in my life. I pray we live long to reap the fruits of our labour but he couldn’t, he did not, it is sudden, because we both laboured together.

“He was supposed to be reaping his labours now that things are getting better for the entire family, the extended family, this now happened.

“It is a season film, it’s a shock to me and I pray God will take care of me, the children and all the family he left behind.”

The widow, who described her husband as loving, noted that there was no sign of sickness or weakness before his sudden death.

She said, “My husband, Oluwole Francis Ogunnusi is a very caring, loving husband with an act of humility. Open-minded, he is ready to satisfy others before himself, that’s him.

“There was no strange sign. He was healthy and agile. I haven’t watched the trending clip about my husband’s death but I was in the church while he was preaching and there was no sign of tiredness or weakness.”