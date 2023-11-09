ICPC Deploys Operatives To Monitor Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Elections, Warns Against Corruption

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has warned voters against corruption in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi scheduled for Saturday, 11th November.

The warning was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the ICPC Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, adding that officers were also deployed to monitor the elections.

Ogugua said: “The Commission’s operatives have been deployed to the 56 Local Government Areas and 649 Wards to monitor and prevent vote buying and other electoral malpractices at the various polling units during the electoral exercise.

“The monitoring exercise is a response to the invitation by the Chairman of the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for ICPC to participate in ensuring that the electoral processes in these three states are free and fair.”

While addressing operatives before their deployment, the Commission’s Head of Special Duty Division (SDD) Alex Chukwura, called on operatives to collaborate with the Military, Police, Department of State Security (DSS), other security agencies, and INEC to ensure that the elections were conducted free and fair.

He further charged the operatives to strictly adhere to the ICPC guidelines for monitoring elections.

The officers were also advised to take necessary actions against perpetrators of any acts of corruption in accordance with the law, no matter their social status in the election processes.

The Commission advised voters in the three states to go out on election day and perform their civic responsibilities while avoiding any act that could lead to electoral and other related offences.