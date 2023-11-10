IGP Directs FCID To Investigate Alleged Attack On NLC President Ajaero

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered an investigation into the alleged assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero.

The IGP disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi on Friday.

The IGP directed that the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, take over the matter to ascertain the fact surrounding the incidents.

IGP Egbetokun directed that the FCID, address any ambiguities that may exist as the “Police has been inundated with different versions of the incident making investigations imperative to clear the conflicting accounts.”

The statement reads partly: “The Nigeria Police Force understands the importance of transparency and accountability in maintaining public trust.

“The IGP therefore assures the public, most especially the leadership of the organized labour, that a thorough and unbiased inquiry will be conducted to provide clarifications while urging organized labour and the public to remain calm, as he has personally intervened to address the issues surrounding this incident.

“The investigation has commenced, and the Nigeria Police Force guarantees that it will be followed to a conclusive end, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.”

Earlier on Friday, Ajaero in a press briefing revealed that the violent attack on him would not stop the Union from demanding the payment of pensioners in Imo State.

Recall that the Ajaero was allegedly attacked in Imo while leading a protest against the non-payment of pensioners in the state.

The Union accused the Imo State command led by CP Mohammed Barde of partisanship and complicity in the incident.

The IGP subsequently removed CP Barde from the state and declared the police force, neutral on the matter.