FG Warns Against Discrimination Of NECO Certificates, As Registrar Laments Logistics Challenges

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman has promised to resolve the transportation and other logistics challenges facing the National Examinations Council (NECO).

A statement signed by the ministry’s Director Press and Public Relations, Bem Goong, on Friday, stated that Mamman made the promise during a briefing session with the leadership of NECO.

The minister stated the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is problem-solving oriented and that he is ready to resolve all genuine challenges facing the sector within the limits of available resources and legal framework.

While speaking of his preparedness to confront head-on any challenge facing the sector, the minister who stated that education is too critical to be ignored, called on all the stakeholders in the sector to work together to take the sector to a greater height.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu stated that NECO is the pride of the nation, adding that the ministry will do everything humanly possible to enable it to fulfill its mandate.

Sununu cautioned any institution or establishment discriminating against the NECO certificate, maintaining that such would amount to denigrating the nation.

He noted that the certificate has all the requirements of national and international standards.

Earlier in his presentation, the NECO Registrar, Prof Ibrahim Wushishi lamented over the logistics challenges facing the council, especially during the conduct of its national Examinations.

He however, appreciated the Registrars of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) and the National Board for Technical Examinations(NBTE) for always assisting the council whenever the need arises.