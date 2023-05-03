‘I’m President-elect, I Won Fair And Square’ —Tinubu Declares In Rivers State

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has declared that he’s Nigeria’s president-elect because he won the presidential election fair and square.

Tinubu made the declaration on Wednesday during the commissioning of Rumuokwuta/Rumuola flyover bridge in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the invitation of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Wike who formed the G-5 movement and rallied some governors and top members of the PDP in the South and Northcentral against his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, supported Tinubu based on his call for the presidency to return to the South after the 8 years of president Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari is from the North and the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku is also from the North.

Tinubu lauded Wike for his stance saying he’s a principled politician and “a dependable” partner who has built a bridge that’s worthy of emulation.

He declared that, “I am here to fulfil a promise, a promise made is a promise kept,” pointing out that he and the host governor shared so many things in common politically.

He said, “We have so many things in common. That’s the politics of our country. Today is not for campaign, the campaign is over let’s govern and it’s about governance.

“Wike, you are very dependable. It’s an honour to be in your midst. I am a happy man. Happy because I went through a tough campaign, supported by many of you and I won fair and square.”

The former Lagos State governor pointed out that the feat could not have been achieved “without some structural support” from Wike and others.

“He took a principled stand that the presidency must return to the South and had the courage to stand by his conviction not minding whose ox is gored.

“He didn’t choose to serve his interest rather the interest of the nation. You promoted unity, you promoted fairness, you championed justice,” he said of Wike.

He pointed out that, “There was so much gossip and speculation but you stood your ground.

“My invitation to Commission this project is another way of building bridges which cannot be overstated for the needs of Nigeria.

“It’s on your strength of character that I stand to fulfil the promise I made during the campaign.

“I am happy that we have been able to build a relationship.”

While joking that he would leave the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu “to give you back your banter and response,” he again declared, “I am the President-elect, your president.

“It’s a great honour for me, the declaration of a public holiday, the banners on poles and the signs all over. I am a very happy man.

“We probably have so many more remarks to make eventually. Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, let me congratulate you for making a followership and partnership.

“The 12th flyover and the demand you made for refund, I owe you nothing, it’s your road. You can’t choke me and make a demand. You are the one who live on this road. You have to lobby me to collect,” Tinubu joked.

He however added that, “Across this state, you and I have something to look forward to and that’s Nigeria and not expected indebtedness.”

Speaking earlier, Wike said, “It’s on record you won the River state, we won the national assembly. That’s why we said you take one, we take one.”

He boasted that the contractors are not being owed a dime even though most of the flyovers and roads are federal government projects.

He calls for synergy between the central government and the states to enhance development, urging Tinubu to approve refunds to states which execute such projects to serve as encouragement to others.