Imo University Suspends Lecturer For Slapping Female Student

The Imo State University, Owerri has suspended one of its lecturers, Desmond Izunwanne, of the Department of Physiology, for allegedly slapping a female student.

It was alleged that Desmond slapped the said student for coming late to class and also not putting on the departmental uniform.

In a viral video observed by our correspondent, Desmond could be seen slapping the said student who was in mufti even though the student gave an excuse that she was coming from the hospital.

Speaking on the incident in a statement, the university’s spokesperson, Ralph Njokuobi, described Desmond’s action as ‘barbaric’.

He further stated that the school management at a meeting approved suspension of the lecturer till further notice.

The university also set up a three-man disciplinary committee to investigate the incident

“It has come to the notice of the Management of Imo State University the viral video circulating around the globe about the indecorous actions of a Lecturer of the university Dr. Desmond lzunwanne of the Physiology Department, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences of Imo State University Owerri against four students of the University.

“Management viewed the action of the Lecturer as barbaric and unbecoming of such a person occupying that position.

“At the end of the Management Meeting held on Tuesday 2 May 2023, Management approved the suspension of the Lecturer Dr. Desmond lzunwanne till further notice and has set up a three-man Disciplinary Committee to unravel the immediate and remote causes that led to his uncouth behavior.

“The general public and indeed all Human Rights Organizations are hereby implored to allow the University conduct a proper investigation and recommend appropriate sanctions where necessary in line with the staff conditions of service.

“Management will not accept any breach in the academic and moral standards expected of any lecturer irrespective of how highly he is placed in the University and sincerely believe in rules of engagement between lecturers and students.

“The University is on top of the game as it affects the matter under review,’ the statement read.