Imo Decides: ‘Contrary To Ugly Expectation, INEC Rose To The Occasion’ — Uzodinma

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for rising to the occasion by changing the ugly expectations surrounding the electoral process in the state.

Uzodinma disclosed this after he had cast his vote at his polling unit in Omuma in the Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

He described his voting exercise as an “impressive outing”, noting his observation that voters in his ward appeared enthusiastic and joyful about the electoral process.

Speaking to journalists in the state, he said, “I want to commend INEC. I want to also commend the security agencies with the kind of the deployment they’ve done and how orderly the environment has become, contrary to the ugly expectation that the environment will not be there for voting to take place.

“You can see that INEC has risen to the occasion and everything seems to be very normal.”

The APC governorship candidate also reacted to the reported low turnout of voters in the state.

He said, “Compared to what happened last time during the February election, it is very impressive… At least, my happiness is that we have the environment to conduct this election and people have come to exercise their franchise and voting is going on. I think INEC has done well and we must commend them.”

About the outcome of the election, Uzodinma said, “Only God knows the outcome. At the end of the day, whatever God approved will be announced by INEC.”