Imo Decides: ‘I’ll Win If Election Is Free, Credible’— PDP Candidate Anyanwu Reacts To Allegation Of Ballot Box Theft

492 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Samuel Anyanwu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Imo State governorship election, has expressed confidence in his victory on the condition that the process is free and fair.

Anyawu disclosed this after he had cast his vote at polling unit 012, Ama Imo Community Primary School in the Ikeduru Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

Advertisement

The governorship candidate while reacting to the process after voting said, “Honestly everything is getting calm. About in seven wards, ballot boxes have been carted away. That does not stop me from winning.”

He further stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had assured Nigerians that votes won’t be counted in polling units with records of violence.

“If the election is free and credible, I will win the elections. I am not bothered about the snatching of ballots because INEC said that any places where there are incidences of violence would not be counted,” he added.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported a case of alleged vote buying and unrest at the Amaimo ward in Ikeduru LGA of the state.

Advertisement

There were also reports of failed attempts by armed thugs to kidnap INEC officials and cart away election materials.