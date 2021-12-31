Imo Landlords Get Deadline To Revert To Approved Survey Plan Or Face Sanction

The Imo State Government, through the Imo Geographic Information Service (IGIS), has directed property owners or developers in the state to revert to approved survey plan for their property before January 3, 2022.

The state government said property owners must remove all illegal or unauthorized structures before expiration of the deadline to avoid sanction.

The IGIS also directed that all distortions and encroachment on “green verges” in the state must be removed.

The agency directed as follows:

“1. That all Metals Grills, Fencing, Generators, Fuel Dump and other Street Furniture installed within the land area described as “undevelopable Land” (GREEN VERGE) must be removed on or before the 3rd’ of January 2022.

“2. Failure to comply will attract a contravention notice and other compliance actions as set out in the extant law.

“3. Please note that all property owners are required to conduct their activities, including parking and street furniture within their property as captured by the approved Survey Plan

“4. Also note that from the 3rd’ of January 2022, all new developments must apply and receive IGIS Land Use/Planning Permit from our office before the commencement of any building or renovation work. Failure to comply may lead to the sealing of the site and the issuance of a contravention notice.

“5. This permit will guide developers on the designated Land use for the parcel and ensure that setback rules are maintained, space standards adhered to and the building code incorporated into the building and Technical drawings.”

The IGIS management said the directives are pursuant to the Imo State Lands Administration and Imo Geographic Information (Establishment) Law No 3 of 2021.

It added that, “Effective Urban Governance can lead to equitable, prosperous and sustainable cities that work for all. We will continue to deliver services that will halt the degradation of our Geospatial Space, improve City Resilience and halt Unplanned Urban Housing and finally ensure full compliance to Planning and Building Laws and Regulations.”