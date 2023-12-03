Imo Police Parade 25 Suspects, Recover Firearms, Cars, Military Vests

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday paraded 25 male suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma during a press briefing, said efforts by the command’s tactical team and help from sister security agencies yielded results, which saw the criminals apprehended while some were neutralized.

Advertisement

Aboki said that events of last week which saw the kidnap and eventual killing of the Traditional ruler of Ezinihitte Mbaise, Eze J.B Ochulo, the murder of a ward chairman and the death of a Divisional Police Officer of Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector prompted him to convene crucial security meeting with inter-agency security chiefs in the state to brainstorm on ways to tackling the security challenges bedeviling the state.

He said efforts by the joint operatives yielded results as a total of 25 male suspects were arrested for various criminal cases ranging from IPOB/ESN terrorism activities, armed robbery, murder, stealing/receiving stolen properties, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Aboki said that in the course of investigating the aforesaid cases, a total number of 20 Assault Rifles including, 5 AK 47 rifles, 6 Pump Action guns, 9 locally made pistol and one Barrera pistol and a total of 359 rounds of various calibers of ammunition, were recovered from them.

Also recovered from these suspects include six vehicles, three motorcycles, charms, IPOB/ESN vest/insignia, military camouflage, police vests, and other incriminating items.

Advertisement

On the killing of the DPO of Ahiazu Mbaise and a police Inspector he said, “Following the murder of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise and an Inspector of Police on 27/11/2023, at Ahiara junction in Ahiazu Mbaise by disgruntled elements suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militia Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the subsequent confessions of suspects arrested at the scene by Police operatives in synergy with the Military, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit on 29/11/2023 stormed the camp of the criminal syndicate at Umuohie in Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State, dislodged the terrorists, recovered two automatic pump action riffles and six rounds of life cartridges.

“The determined operatives continued their operation in search of the fleeing terrorists, storming Igbodo-Etche in Rivers State through a Technical Intelligence Tracking Device wherein a native doctor named Everest Agbaragam ‘m’, 62 yrs, of Umuoma, Igbodo, Etche Rivers State AKA Mount Everest was arrested.

“On searching his shrine, one pump action gun loaded with 12 rounds of live cartridges, one big bag containing various denominations of Biafran currencies, one live crocodile, and fetish items were recovered.

“On interrogation, he confessed to being a member of IPOB/ESN. He stated that he usually prepares local bulletproof charms popular known as ‘Odeshi’ for his cohorts before they embark on any operation. He provided useful information to the gallant operatives in storming Umuogwu Forest in Aboh Mbaise LGA on 1/12/23.”