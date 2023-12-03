Lagos Targets 45% Reduction In Methane Emissions By 2035

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says that the state has set a 45 percent target in methane emissions reduction by 2035.

According to the governor, the state is aiming to first achieve between 15 and 20 percent by 2030, before reaching 45 percent in 2035.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on a panel with the theme “Lowering Organic Waste Methane”, presided over by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, on Saturday.

The governor described Lagos as a city carrying the problems of two cities, adding that the state needs enormous support to address gaps and bring about solutions.

He noted that as a fast-rising economy in Africa, Lagos needs the support of industrialised economies.

“I spoke about how Lagos carries the problems of two cities. We need to get twice the support to address the gap and bring about solutions. Our political will to cut the emission is fully supported by regulatory framework to do what is required of us. As a fast-rising economy in Africa, we need all the support of industrialised economies. Any success in any part of the world without an African success would amount to little progress.

“We have set up this target, which aims at cutting methane emission by 15 percent to 20 percent in 2030 and by 45 percent in 2035. However, we will not be able to achieve this goal if we don’t get the support we require. If there are no honest conversations with real partners at this level, our present efforts might take time to get the desired result,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on Sunday in a post on his social media handles.

While expressing optimism on the progress of SCALE, an initiative launched in 2022 by the US Department of State and Bloomberg Philanthropies to empower subnational champions in C40 Cities, the governor said: “It is great news to hear that the SCALE initiative launched last year by the US Department of State and Bloomberg Philanthropies to empower subnational champions in C40 Cities to drive climate ambition, with an initial focus on accelerating implementation of the Global Methane Pledge has received a $372.5 million commitment to support waste sector methane abatement across C40 Cities.

“We look forward to collectively doing more to realise our collective goals to save the planet and improve the lives of our populace.”

At least 150 signatories have committed to at least a 30 percent global reduction in methane emissions by 2030, under the Global Methane Pledge, launched in 2021 by EU President von der Leyen. This cut across the energy, agriculture, and waste sectors.