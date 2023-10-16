Impeachment: Court Fixes October 30 To Hear Gov Akeredolu, Deputy’s Applications

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, fixed October 30 to hear pending applications filed by the legal teams of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa and others, regarding the suit instituted by the deputy governor to challenge the impeachment moves against him.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, brought an ex-parte motion before Justice Emeka Nwite, seeking an interim order blocking impeachment moves against him as well as an order restraining Governor Akeredolu from sending the name of a new deputy governor to the state’s House of Assembly for confirmation, pending the determination of his case.

Advertisement

The office of the Inspector General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Akeredolu, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Ondo State and the House of Assembly were listed as 1st to 6th respondents in the case.

On September 26, Justice Nwite restrained the Ondo Assembly from impeaching Aiyedatiwa over alleged gross misconduct and for relevant stakeholders to maintain status quo on the impeachment moves.

But the governor and some of the defendants filed preliminary objections against the deputy governor’s case.

One of the arguments canvassed by the defendants was that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the deputy governor’s case.

Advertisement

At the resumed hearing on Monday, counsel for the deputy governor, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN , told the court that while Akeredolu has objected to their application, the speaker and the state assembly had allegedly disobeyed his earlier orders by seeking a stay of execution of the interim order restraining lawmakers from continuing with impeachment proceedings against him.

He also said that the security agencies involved in the case were yet to be served with relevant processes, adding that more time should be given to enable him serve them in the interest of fair hearing.

Subsequently, Justice Nwite adjourned the case to October 30 for ruling or hearing of all pending applications.