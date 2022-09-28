In Recognition Of His Service To Nigeria, Buhari’s Late Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari, To Get Post Humous National Award

158 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a bid to recognize his contributions to the development of the Nigeria economy, the Federal Government has Shortlisted the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari for Post-humous National Award.

The award for the conferment of a Post-humous National Honours on the late Kyari, in the rank of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The decision to honor the late Kyari is contained in a letter written by the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume.

The letter dated September 16 with reference FMSDIGA/NHA/001/T/90 was obtained by THE WHISTLER.

Kyari, who would have celebrated his 70th birthday last Friday is to be post-humously honoured at an

investiture ceremony scheduled to take place at the international Conference Centre , Abuja on Tuesday, October 11.

Part of the letter reads, “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of CFR (Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic).

“The investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the international Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on Tuesday, 11 October, 2022 at 9:00am.

“A valid means of identification will be required. Please, accept my congratulations and highest regards.”

In August 2015, Kyari was appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

As chief of staff, he was widely considered to be the most powerful person in the Buhari administration.

During the administration’s first term, he worked mainly behind the scenes to implement the president’s agenda.

In 2019 with Buhari’s re-election for a second term, he ordered his cabinet to channel all requests through Kyari’s office— further enhancing his influence within government circles, and being labelled as the de facto head of government.

Kyari passed on in 2020 at a time when he was facilitating the Siemens-Nigeria deal which will boost power generation by 25,000MW by 2025.

Kyari had in 2020 in company with the Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman, met with Siemens officials in Germany in furtherance of the deal which was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and the energy company on improving electricity supply in the country.

Before coming holding the position of Chief of Staff, the late Kyari had worked for the law firm Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo for some time after his return to Nigeria.

From 1988 to 1990, he was Editor with the New Africa Holdings Limited Kaduna. He also served as a Commissioner for Forestry and Animal Resources in Borno State in the 1990s.

From 1990 to 1995, Kyari was the secretary to the board of the African International Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

Kyari was an executive director in charge of management services at the United Bank for Africa, and was later appointed the chief executive officer.

In 2002, he was appointed a board director of Unilever Nigeria, and later served on the board of Exxon Mobil Nigeria.