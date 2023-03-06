INEC Chairman, Directors Have Cheated Us – Senator On Wheelchair Protests In Abuja

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Persons With Disabilities (PWD) say they have been “cheated” by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, after the declaration of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

The PWDs, during the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) protest against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election on Thursday in Abuja, said they were cheated because their vote allegedly did not count.

They joined PDP’s protest at the INEC headquarters where the party’s leadership is demanding cancellation of the presidential election on the alleged ballot rigging.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER in a wheelchair at the protest ground, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, PDP’s National Vice Chairman for Northwest, Senator Abiola Yakubu, said INEC failed to abide by provisions in the Electoral Act in conducting and announcing the outcome of the polls.

“We are here for the 2023 presidential election which INEC failed to follow the provision of the electoral act. Section 50, subsections 6 of the Electoral Act particularly stated how INEC should conduct the election, to transmit the result or declare the result but they didn’t follow any, and that is why we are here to protest and to fight for our right.

“We have been cheated and all we are asking is that both the INEC Chairman and the directors of the electoral body should implement what they have promised, they have said it several times.

“Let them declare the real result, I believe PDP won the election.”

On Wednesday, March 1, the electoral body declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC as the winner of the election having polled a total vote of 8.794.726 votes to defeat his closest rival and presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who scored 6,984.520 votes.

Expressing its grievances, the PDP accused the electoral body of being compromised to favour the winner of the 2023 Presidential election.