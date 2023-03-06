Obi Supporter Babachir Lawal Endorses Adamawa PDP Governorship Candidate Fintiri

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Babachir David Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has endorsed the re-election bid of Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri for the upcoming governorship election.

Lawal was a member of the All Progressives Congress who alongside Senator Ishaku Abbo had kicked against the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC.

The former SGF later endorsed the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, in a recent development, Lawal endorsed the Adamawa State’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Governor Fintiri.

Lawal had confirmed this development to THE WHISTLER over the phone saying: “Yes I endorsed him.”

He however, did not give reasons as to why he chose a PDP candidate over the candidate of the APC or LP.

He said: “Many people have been urging me to provide guidance as to my preferred candidate for governorship of Adamawa State for the next four years.

“To me, it has been a sort of hobson’s choice. Be that as it may, and in the light of last week’s election farce which has cast our country into both local and international opprobrium, and which has cast our people in to a state of national despondency, it is very important that Adamawa State citizens have their hopes in democracy and good governance restored, if only marginally so. While criminals are trying to seize control of the federal government and its resources, it is important that the same is not allowed to happen in our state.

“It is with this in mind that I urge all the citizens of Adamawa State to come out massively and cast their votes for a second term for Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri on Saturday, 11th February, 2023.

“But, we must not underestimate the desperation of the opposition who, lacking in morality and buoyed by excessive ill-acquired wealth, will in desperation, seek to subvert the people’s will as happened last week.”

Lawal further encouraged citizens to be vigilant in ensuring that their votes are counted, recorded on the proper result sheets, and photographs taken of the result sheets.

He added that citizens must also ensure that the results are uploaded on to the INEC viewing portal by the election officials before departing the voting centers.

“They must also escort the results to the ward and local government collation centers and whilst there ensure that the polling unit results are properly tallied and recorded. Let us leave them with no space of time during which heavily compromised electoral officials might try to alter the results.

“I wish all Adamawa State citizens a safe, violence-free and successful election outing on Saturday, 11th February, 2023. Come out massively to vote in Ahmadu Umar Fintiri as our governor for a second term,” he said.