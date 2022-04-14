INEC To Prosecute Staff, Voters After Discovery Of 1.3 Million Double Registrations In Register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has commenced a detailed investigation into allegations that some of its staff are complicit in double registration of voters despite several warnings against such.

This followed the discovery of double and multiple voter registrations during the cleanup of the first and second phases of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) register.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had announced during a press conference on Wednesday that 1,390,519 registrations had been declared invalid over double registrations.

Yakubu revealed that INEC had jettisoned the previously used Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) and deployed a more robust system known as the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) that does a better job at identifying double registrations.

He attributed the double registrations to “ignorance” of voters or the “belief that our systems will not detect this infraction”.

While describing the development as worrisome considering the time and resources expended in handling the double registrations, Yakubu said INEC will not spare its staff or voters involved in the infractions.

“Even more disturbing are the strong indications that some of our staff may be complicit in facilitating these infractions, notwithstanding stern warnings. Consequently, the Commission is reviewing reports on such staff and has commenced a detailed investigation which may include the prosecution of those found culpable. Specific registrants associated with these infractions by our staff may also face prosecution in line with Sections 22 and 23 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to request political parties, the media, civil society organizations and the general public to assist the Commission in educating Nigerians about the problem of invalid registration. As we have repeatedly explained, if you had at any time in the past registered to vote, you do not have to reregister. If you have registered in the past, you should not get involved in the CVR again unless you have had problems with your PVC or fingerprint recognition during accreditation in any previous election. In that case, all you need to do is to revalidate your registration by visiting a designated registration centre to recapture your fingerprints and picture. Other registered persons who may also get involved in the CVR are those whose PVCs are missing or defaced; those whose details need correction and those seeking to transfer from their current places of voting to other locations. These cases do not involve new registration. Apart from these, the CVR is essentially for Nigerians who have attained the age of 18 years and have not registered earlier.

“With our improved systems using the ABIS, the Commission shall continue to clean up the register to eliminate invalid registration and ensure that only those who should be in the Register of Voters are included. It is precisely the introduction of this more robust system that has enabled us to improve our ability to detect these invalid registrants. However, we also suspect that some of these invalid registrations may have arisen out of ignorance.

“Consequently, the Commission is establishing a dedicated Help Desk for people who need information about the CVR. Kindly use the Help Desk if you are in doubt about your registration status or whether you should register or not. Furthermore, citizens who have no access to the internet can ask the Registration Officer at the Registration Centre before proceeding. You can contact the Help Desk by phone as well as our various social media handles,” said the commission’s chairman.