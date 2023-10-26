BREAKING: ‘It’s Shocking Atiku Brought New Evidence After 180 Days’ – Supreme Court Declines Admitting Tinubu’s Chicago Varsity Certificate

492 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to present the Chicago State University academic records of President Bola Tinubu as fresh evidence.

Justice Inyang Okoro of the apex court held that time had elapsed for Atiku to bring in fresh Evidence after 180 days.

“I still wonder how the appellant intends to use the document in this proceeding,” Okoro said, adding that the Presidential Election Petition Court did not see any certificate forgery allegations in his petition.

“It is shocking to have Atiku’s lawyer argue in print that there is no statutory time limit of 180 days for the lower court to decide a presidential election petition,” Okoro held.