INSECURITY: Canada Lists 21 Nigerian States Citizens Must Avoid

The Canadian Government has advised its citizens against non-essential travel to Nigeria.

Canada, in a travel advisory floated on its website, claimed that the country was overwhelmed by security risks.

“Avoid non-essential travel to Nigeria due to the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the significant risk of terrorism, crime, inter-communal clashes, armed attacks and kidnappings,” it stated on Monday.

Specifically, it listed 21 states in Nigeria associated with one form of crime or another.

“Avoid all travel to the following regions due to the risk of terrorism, armed attacks, kidnapping, intercommunal and sectarian violence: the north-western states of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara, the north-central state of Plateau, the north-eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa and Yobe, the Niger Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo and Rivers (with the exception of Rivers’ capital city, Port Harcourt, where we advise against non-essential travel).

“Exercise a high degree of caution in the cities of Abuja, Calabar and Lagos due to the incidence of crime,” it added.