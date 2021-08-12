IPOB Threatens Traditional Rulers Who Report Members To Security Operatives

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Thursday, threatened to deal with traditional rulers and presidents general in the Southeast who tag the group’s faithful as ‘IPOB members and ESN operatives’. The group also said it would deal with community leaders who report such people to security operatives.

IPOB’s secretary of publicity, Mr Emma Powerful, in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER, said the ‘the only crime of the youths is standing up for their rights’.

According to him, “It’s an abomination for a traditional ruler in Biafra land to report youths in his community to the Nigerian Army just because he feels the youths are standing in his way to sell the community land.

“We therefore warn all such treacherous monarchs to retrace their steps or brace for the consequences of their evil action. We want to sound it clear that henceforth, any traditional ruler that reports his subjects to the Nigerian Army or Navy to torture them for opposing their plans to sell community lands to Fulani herdsmen shall get ready to answer to our ancestors.

“Such evil traitors are not worthy to live, how much more occupy the ‘ezeship’ stool. On this note, we demand the unconditional release of all the youths arrested by the Navy at Atani and other communities in Ogbaru, Anambra State. If you evil monarchs doubt our resolve to deal with you, fail to release those arrested by naval officers in the affected communities within seven days.

“If after seven days the arrested youths are not released, the treacherous traditional rulers and presidents general who masterminded their ordeals should prepare to reap the fruit of their treachery!

“Any treacherous traditional ruler and presidents general found to be selling our ancestral land to herdsmen shall be held responsible for whatever consequences that will emanate from such action.”