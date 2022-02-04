It’s Irresponsible For A Man Not To Take Care Of His Family—Onyeka Onwenu

Veteran singer, actress, and human rights activist Onyeka Onwenu, has criticized men who don’t take care of their family and children.

Onwenu said that those that do not take care of their family are “irresponsible.”

She said this while speaking in an interview, ‘Real Talk’ with media personality Kikelomo Atanda-Owo, where she revealed that her marriage was a difficult experience for her and her children.

The actress explained that while she didn’t want her marriage to end, the challenges that she faced would have led to her death if she had continued with the relationship.

Speaking on why her marriage failed, she said, “It was difficult for me, because I really didn’t want my marriage to end. But I couldn’t take anymore. It would have killed me. I always say, and that is the truth. And it was not good for the children to be in that kind of environment.

“Where the mother is depressed, the mother is carrying the weight of the whole family. I raised my children from kindergarten to Master’s degree.

“My husband did not pay school fees for one day. He doesn’t give me housekeeping money, it’s hard to believe. He was a nice and kind and generous man. Yeah, he was so generous occasionally, even though he would do something for you.

“I will like to say this to Nigerians, any man who has children or has a family and decides not to take care of them you will have to answer to God. That’s mean, irresponsible, wicked even to your own children. Forget about the wife.”

The songwriter further revealed that her failed marriage made her wrote a book she believes would encourage women going through tough times in their different homes.

She said, “I decided to write about it because women will keep quiet for too long. We take so much and you are dying. Once I open that, I felt this relief that another woman will read it and say thank you for talking about this, we know now that we ought to free ourselves and not for divorce.

“But I think if you’re going to divorce, it should be done peacefully, it should be done in such a way that you go your separate ways and you can remain friends.”