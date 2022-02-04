NASS Considering 55 Constitutional Amendments – Dep Senate President

As a necessity, the National Assembly is considering about 55 amendments to the 1999 constitution, Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

Omo-Agege was speaking at a two- day retreat for the Joint Senate and House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on the review of the constitution.

According to him, 55 amendments being considered were drawn from the numerous positions that had been presented to both the Senate and House of Representatives by Nigerians.

He revealed that the various presentations have been reviewed by the consultants and both committees of the two chambers, adding that after careful review, some recommendations were rejected and new ones included.

He said the COVID-19 outbreak affected the work plan of the committees on constitution review but however noted that the lawmakers were determine to deliver on their mandate.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House ad-hoc committee, Hon Idris Wase, appealed to members to cooperate with each other to ensure that the bill is transmitted to state Houses of Assembly for concurrence before the end of February.